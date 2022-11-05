Force Gurkha based pick-up truck showcased in Indonesia

Force Gurkha-based pick-up truck has been showcased at the Indo Defence Expo and Forum. The pickup truck has been built by the Indonesia-based Republik Motor along with a 5 door SUV called Ksatria. The Ksatria SUV is basically the five-door version of the Force Gurkha and shares the same platform as the SUV.

In terms of design, the Ksatria SUV features the same LED headlights, grille as well as the front bumper as the Gurkha. However, there is a presence of guard at the front of the vehicle. The back of the SUV also offer different set of LED lights. Along with different lights (than the Gurkha) there are different alloy wheel designs too. On the other hand, the pick-up vhicle showcased had a rocket launcher mounted in the cargo bed and expected to be used by government agencies.

The civilian version of the pickup truck is expected to be available for the civilian too. The Ksatria SUV is expected to offer a 6-seat configuration.

In terms of power, the Ksatria SUV is powred by a 2.6-liter diesel engine that is offered in India. The engine produces a maximum power of 90 Bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 5 speed manual transmission and a four wheel drive system. In terms of off-road capability we hope that the Ksatria SUV is at par with the Gurkha.