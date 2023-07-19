Fisker Ocean electric limited edition SUV confirmed to launch in India

Fisker Inc. has confirmed that it will bring a limited edition of the Ocean electric SUV to the Indian market soon. The California-based electric carmaker will introduce the top-spec Extreme version of the Ocean electric SUV, which was unveiled in March, in India. However, it will be available in a limited units.

The company set up its headquarters in Hyderabad last April in India. The upcoming model will be named after the Hyderabad headquarters, which is Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition.

According to the company, a total of 100 units of the Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will arrive in India by September and the deliveries will commence by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition

The Ocean electric SUV comes equipped with a solar panel on the roof and uses recycled rubber in several parts and recycled carpets made from regenerated nylon in the interior. The SUV comes with three drives modes named Earth, Fun and Hyper. The key features of the SUV include a 17.1-inch revolving touchscreen infotainment system, digital rear-view mirror, powered tailgate, 3D surround sound system, front and rear heated seats. For safety features, it gets 360-degree cameras, ADAS features.

The Ocean EV SUV is powered by a 113kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that produce 572hp and 737Nm. Tghe motor is claimed to reach 0-100kph sprint time of under 4 seconds. It will provide a range of 707km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. This is the highest claimed range of any SUV on sale in Europe currently.

Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition: pricing in India

Fisker says it will try to align the prices of the Ocean Extreme in India with those in Europe. For reference, the Ocean Extreme is priced at €69,950 is Germany, which roughly translates to about Rs 64.5 lakh, but that’s before import taxes and logistics. Given that it will be a full import, prices could shoot well above Rs 1 crore, which means it will find itself in the company of other luxury SUVs like the BMW iX, Audi e-tron and Jaguar i-Pace.

That said, the company has previously contemplated setting up a battery and vehicle assembly plant in India, if provided with adequate support from the government. This, then, could hint at future possibilities that the brand could be exploring in India as chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker says, “India offers exciting opportunities for us, and we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years.”