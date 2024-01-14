BYD reveals U7 luxury sedan; Know specifications here

BYD’s luxury brand Yangwang has revealed U7 luxury sedan and it will be launched in the second half of 2024 in China. The luxury car is based on BYD’s e4 platform that underpins the Yangwang U8 SUV and U9 supercar. The U7 luxury car is aimed to take on the likes of BMW i5 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE.

The BYD U7 gets a C-shaped headlamp graphics along with wide tail-lights. The design is quite similar to the U9. The car offers wheels of up to 21-inch in diameter while the length is 5200mm and width is 2000mm.

Yangwang has revealed that U7 offers more than 1000hp of power from its four electric motors. The Rex system of U8 combines a 2.0-litre four-litre petrol engine with four electric motors. We get 49.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that generates 1195hp. On the other hand, the U9 uses four electric motors with 100kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and churns out 1114hp power.

The company has said that the Yangwang U7 will be priced more than ¥1 million (around Rs 1.2 crore) in China.

In India the manufacturer sells Atto3 SUV as well as the E6 MPV. BYD is expected to launch Seal sedan in India this year.