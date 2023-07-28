Bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 to close on August 3, deliveries to start from October

The Harley-Davidson X440 has been launched in India and it has received quite positive reviews from potential buyers. It seems that Hero MotoCorp has received ample bookings for the bike as they are closing online bookings for the motorcycle on August 3. It is not sure when the company will be reopening the next booking window.

It is expected that the motorcycle will receive a hike in price as the next booking lot opens. Currently, the Harley X440 is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 2.29 lakh and it goes up to Rs 2.69 lakh. The production of Harley-Davidson X440 will start in September and the deliveries will be made in October. The production will be in Neemrana in Rajasthan at Hero’s Garden Factory.

Key Specs

The Harley Davidson X440 gets a 398cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of power. On the other hand, the engine produces 38 Nm of torque. Users get a 6-speed gearbox on the Harley Davidson X440.

When it comes to suspension, we get inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear which get preload adjustability. In terms of brakes, we get 320mm disc brake at the front. The motorcycle sits on a Trellis frame. While the base variant gets spoke wheels, the other variants get alloy wheels.

The X440 is offered in three variants Denim, Vivid, and S costs Rs 2.29 lakh while the Vivid costs Rs 2.49 lakh. The top variant-S costs Rs 2.69 lakh.

Rival

On the other hand, the deliveries of the Triumph Speed 400 are expected to start from August 1. Triumph recently shared a short video of the assembling of the motorcycle at its plant and has suggested that it will be reaching dealerships soon.

When it comes to the delivery of the bike, the waiting time is between 10 weeks to 16 weeks. The waiting time varies from dealer to dealer across different states. For those who are unknown, the introductory price of the Triumph Speed 400 was Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.