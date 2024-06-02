Tata Altroz Racer unofficial booking begins in India, Check price and other details

The automobile giant Tata Motors has begun the unofficial pre-bookings for the Altroz Racer in India. The price of this vehicle is expected to be unveiled in the latter half of June.

Altroz Racer was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 then the company showcased it again at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. The details about powertrain and features of the Hyundai i20 N Line rival have already been out via these showcases.

The upcoming Tata Altroz Racer will be coming with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The motor will be the highlight of the hatchback.It is expected to provide a better performance of around generate 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. It will be offered in six-speed manual gearbox. The motor will be offering similar output as the Hyundai i20 N Line’s 1.0-litre turbo engine.

The model will feature a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, multiple drive modes, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

The Racer edition will be equipped with a blacked-out hood, roof, ORVMs, pillars, and alloy wheels. These components will make the Racer edition stand out from the standard Altroz.

Furthermore, the roof and the hood will flaunt twin white strips enhancing the sporty look of the hatchback.The inside of the Racer edition will also be revised. The cabin of the upcoming Altroz Racer will also boast a black and red theme with white accents.

