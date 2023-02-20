Bajaj Pulsar 220F relaunced in the Indian market, priced at Rs 1.39 lakh

The legendary Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been relaunched in the Indian market. This is great news for those who were waiting to buy the 220F but couldn’t as the motorcycle was discontinued last year. The relaunched Bajaj Pulsar 220F has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,39,686, reported Autocar India. However, the launch details are yet to be updated on the official page of Bajaj.

The design as well as the engine in the motorcycle is expected to be the same. The Pulsar 220F will offer 21 BHP of power and 19Nm of torque. However, the engine of the motorcycle is BS6 Phase 2 complaint engine. We expect that the new 220F should offer options for dual as well as single channel ABS variant.

The Key specifications of the motorcycle should include 5-speed gearbox, double-cradle down tube frame, V-shaped LED headlight cluster, clip-on handlebars and much more. The motorcycle is expected to be offered in Black-Red and Black-Blue colour combinations. However, we will be happy to have some other colour variants too. The on-road price of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is around Rs 1.7- Rs 1.74 lakh. In terms of pricing the Pulsar 220F is placed just below the Pulsar F250. The F250 price starts at Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is perhaps the most loved motorcycle in the Pulsar series since its launch (2007). However, after almost 15 years of being in the market, the bike was discontinued as the Pulsar 250 twins were expected to take the mantle from 220F. The official production of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F stopped in April 2022. It is expected that the plan to discontinue Pulsar 220F didn’t work out well and now the company has relaunched the iconic motorcycle.

The deliveries of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is expected to begin at the end of February 2023.