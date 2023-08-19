Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets price cut of Rs 22,000 in India

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has received a massive price cut ahead of the festive season. Bajaj is offering up to Rs 22,000 discount for its only electric scooter, the Chetak Electric. Following the price cut, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now costs Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi/Bengaluru, after FAME-2 subsidy). The Bajaj Chetak was earlier priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh.

The price cut has made the Chetak more affordable than the competitors Ather 450X (priced at Rs 1.38 lakh), and Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 (priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh). Note that all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. Even the TVS iQube now starts at Rs 1.34 lakh, with its S variant costing Rs 1.40 lakh, and the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.46 lakh.

However, Bajaj has clarified that the price cut is available for a limited period of time. But, did not mention a specific date for the expiration of the offer. The offer is being made available across the nation. According to reports, the festive price has been in effect since August 1.

The Chetak Electric sports the old-school scooter design with curvy bodywork and some new modern elements. It features an LED headlight, a fully digital instrument console and smartphone connectivity as well.

The Chetak electric scooter comes with a 3.8kWh motor, which draws power from a 3kWh battery. Its top speed is limited to 63kmph and 107km (tested), respectively. The company claims that the battery can be charged fully within four hours. Bajaj claims that it should have a life span of about seven years or 70,000km before it needs replacement.