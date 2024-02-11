Maruti Ertiga goes past one million sales milestone; Was launched way back in 2012

Since its launch in 2012 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a steady performer for the manufacturer. The MPV has now crossed one million (10 lakh) sales milestone in India, announced Maruti. The last one lakh units of the popular MPV were sold in mere eight months. The three row MPV became the affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova as it launched in India.

The Maruti Ertiga is currently offered in the second generation and gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine as well a CNG powertrain option. The K15C smart hybrid engine offers 1462cc capacity and a peak power of 75.8 kw@6000 rpm. On the other hand, the torque offered on the engine is 136.8 Nm@ 4400 rpm. The fuel tank capacity is 45 litres. When it comes to mileage, the Petrol MT offers 20.51 kmpl while the Petrol AMT offers 20.30 kmpl. The CNG variant offers 26.11 km/kg. It is offered in LXI(O), VXI(O), ZXI(O) and ZXI+ trims. The Maruti Ertiga has a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The MPV competes with the likes of Kia Carens and Renault Triber in India.

Maruti Ertiga Brief History

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched in 2012 and was offered with 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine. The MPV became quite popular and it was quite evident from its sales figure. The second-generation of Ertiga arrived in 2018. It was offered in two diesel engine variants.

The 2018 model was offered in 1.3-litre diesel as well as an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, as the BS6 engine norms were implemented Maruti decided the bid farewell to its diesel engines. Currently all the Maruti Suzuki cars are offered in Petrol engines only. The manufacturer also offers CNG cars and has recently introduced hybrid models.