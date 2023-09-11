Audi Q8 limited edition SUV launched in India at Rs 1.18 crore

Audi has launched the limited edition of Audi Q8 limited edition SUV in India. The SUV costs Rs 1.18 crore and is available at Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, India). It is just Rs 11 lakh more than the Q8 Celebration trim and will be limited to certain numbers only. The Audi Q8 limited edition is based on the outgoing model of the SUV.

The Audi Q8 limited edition SUV is offered in three attractive colours and include Mythos Black, Glacier white as well as Daytona Grey. The SUV gets 21-inch alloy wheels, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate as a standard. On the interior, the Q8 gets two touchscreens- 10.1-inch infotainment system as well as 8.5-inch unit for HVAC controlling. The other features include eight airbags, ESP and much more.

When it comes to engine, the Q8 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system. The peak power is 340hp while maximum torque generated is 500Nm. There is a presence of eight-speed automatic gearbox in the SUV. The SUV can go up to 250kmph. When it comes to acceleration we get 0-100kph in just 5.9 seconds.

Recently, the manufacturer had revealed the Q8 facelift with few changes. Some features like the signature running light, DRLs, inserts, front and rear light signature work receive some changes. In the inside, we get new upholstery as well as some added features.

Audi Q8 limited edition SUV rivals the likes of Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Lexus RX. While the Cayenne Coupe costs more than Q8 limited edition, the Lexus is bit affordable at RS 95.80 lakh.