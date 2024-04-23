All-new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teaser out; Launch on May 3

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the all-new Pulsar NS400 in India on May 3, 2024. Ahead of the scheduled launch, the company has teased the upcoming bike Pulsar NS400 for the first time.

The company has showcased some glimpses of the 400cc segment motorcycle in the teaser. The bike is seen sporting a new design with its rear wheel wrapped in a wider tyre and a redesigned hugger with a notch for mounting the rear license plate.

The teaser shows some vague images of the upcoming bike. So, we only got this much revelation with it. Moreover, the company has not revealed any ionformation about the engine of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400. However, leak reports have suggested that the new Pulsar will be having an engine that is already on offer in the Dominar 400.

If this comes true, then the NS400 will likely be powered by the older gen 373cc engine that is present in the KTM RC 390, 390 Adventure and the Dominar 400. The motor is capable of making 40-43.5hp depending on the tuning. It is expected that the NS400 might make the same output as the Dominar (40hp). This will make it the biggest Pulsar ever.

On the Dominar, the same engine engine produces 39 BHP @ 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm @ 6,500 rpm, while the KTM develops 43 BHP. It is still unclear as to which engine tune will be offered on the Pulsar NS400.

However, some other reports have revealed that Bajaj might introduce the new generation 399cc engine that is present in the new 390 Duke. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slip-and-assist clutch.

The other changes expected in the NS400 are an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock at the rear. For safety feature, the bike will get disc brakes at both ends supported by ABS. The company will also likely offer some other features as well.