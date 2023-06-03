2023 Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX launched in India, Check on road price, features

Tata Motors has launched the updated Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). This variant is the top-end variant of the Tata Nexon EV. The latest variant comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

The same touchscreen was first introduced in the Red Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari. It was also introduced with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition a couple of months ago and now it has made its way into the regular XZ+ LUX variant.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX Price in India

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is priced at Rs 19.04 lakh for XZ+ LUX and Rs 19.54 lakh for the XZ+ LUX variant with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger (both prices ex-showroom, pan India). The 3.3 kW AC charger variant costs Rs. 50,000 less at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the variant have started today.

The Nexon EV Max rivals the Mahindra XUV400, which costs between Rs 15.99 lakh-19.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

2023 Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX features, and other details

The Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is sourced from Harman. It includes a high-definition 1920×720 display supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata offers voice assistance in six different languages, more than 180 voice commands in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi.

The other features of the EV includes a more intuitive UI (User Interface), HD reverse parking camera, better audio performance with sharp notes and extended bass performance, etc.

Tata Nexon EV Max powertrain

The Nexon EV Max is powered by a 40.5kWh battery, which is said to offer an ARAI-claimed range of 453km. The battery power a single-electric motor that produces 143hp and 250Nm of torque.

It gets two chargers as standard – a 3.3kW that can charge the battery from 10-100 percent in a claimed 15 hours and a 7.2kW charger that takes 6.5 hours to charge from 0-100 percent. The Nexon EV Max Dark is also capable of supporting up to 50kW DC fast charging, which is claimed to charge the battery from 0-80 percent in 56 minutes.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and is responsible for the brand garnering over 80 per cent market share in this particular space. More than 45,000 units of the Nexon EV has been sold since its debut in early 2020 and is said to have covered 800 million km approximately.

The Nexon EV, based on the Ziptron technology, is also the recipient of 26 records including the Fastest EV to complete the Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 4,000 km in under 4 days.