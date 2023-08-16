2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch September 1, Check the expected specs

Royal Enfield has officially confirmed about the launch of its upcoming motorcycle i.e. updated Bullet 350. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the J-series engine which is already present in the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. Apart from the update in engine, the motorcycle is expected to remain mostly same and preserve its classic lineage.

In the Royal Enfield 350cc segment, the new Bullet 350 is expected to fit between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350. Currently, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle (at Rs 1.5 lakh) offered by the manufacturer in India.

Apart from the change in engine, there will not be a significant change on the iconic motorcycle. The motorcycle will get a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, bulb headlight, single-seat set-up and disc brakes. It is expected that the motorcycle will get an optional dual-disc setup along with ABS/ dual channel ABS system. Some of the highlights of the motorcycle include side-mounted exhaust system with heatshield, wired wheels, analogue instrument cluster.

The UCE (Unit Construction Engine) of the Bullet 350 will be replaced by the modern J-platform. For those who are unknown, the 349cc J-series engine offers 20hp power and 27Nm of torque. The upgrade in the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 means that we are looking for a possible hike in the price of the motorcycle. The base model of the motorcycle is expected to cost Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Speaking about Hunter 350, the motorcycle has achieved a milestone of more than 2,00,000 units sale. It is important to mention that the Hunter 350 was launched in August 2022 and it holds great sales figure till date. The motorcycle had already crossed 1 lakh sales milestone in February 2023. The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ranges between Rs 1.50- Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and its affordability plays a huge role in its popularity