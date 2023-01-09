2023 Ather 450X unveiled: New colours, software updates and more

Ather Energy has launched the updated 450X electric scooter in India with new colour options and software updates. The update Ather 450 has got a new Atherstack 5.0 software update with a host of new features.

2023 Ather 450X design, specifications and features

Ather has introduced a new Atherstack 5.0 software update with the e-scooter. It gets a new user interface for users to navigate the system with. Ather is trying to provide a smartphone-like screen experience with the new touchscreen instrument console of the 450X.

The touchscreen instrument console comes with a new user interface and Vector Maps and a navigation view showing the rider’s perspective. The company has claimed that 450X is the first scooter in the world with Google Maps. Vector maps will enable zooming, rotating, perspective change and even layering.

It also gets a redesigned seat, which is narrower in the front, flatter in the middle and steeper at the back. Ather claims that the changes make it more suitable for a wider range of builds. It can also be fitted to existing Ather scooters.

Another has also added a ‘frunk’, which is a 14-litre storage compartment at the front, which houses an additional compartment for mobile phones. The 450X also features an Auto Hold function, which prevents it from rolling back on an incline.

2023 Ather 450X Price

The Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,60,205, while the 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,37,195 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2023 Ather 450X is now available in new Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, Salt Green and Ravishing Red colour options.

Ather Energy also announced upgrade plans and extended warranty options for customers. Customers with the Gen 1 scooters that are over 3 years old can buy a new 450X for Rs 90,000, and those with scooters less than 3 years old just need to pay Rs 80,000 for a new 450X. Customers who upgrade by March 2023 will receive an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

With Ather Battery Protect extended warranty plan, buyers can get an additional 2 years of warranty over the 3 years standard warranty. New Ather 450X owners will get 5-year warranty as standard.