Shanishchari Amavasya 2022: These 5 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Extra Careful

According to Hindu Astrology, Shanishchari Amavasya this year falls on August 27. It is the new moon of Bhadrapada month (August 12 to September 10) according to the Hindu calendar and is named ‘Shanishchari’ as it falls on Saturday (Shanishchar). The day is considered to be ruled by Shani Dev (Lord Saturn), the planet that judges everyone’s Karma. Hence, the lunar position will have an effect on every zodiac sign. However, five specific signs need to be extra careful as Shani Dev has his crooked eye on them.

However, if you are one among these signs and want to avoid the wrath of Shani Dev, then read further to know what measures you can adopt to get his grace upon you.

It is to be noted that Saturn is currently in its retrograde phase in Capricorn. While this retrograde affects Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Capricorn the most, Gemini and Libra are also affected by their rings.

Saturn has direct to these five zodiac signs and they are likely to face its rage. Therefore people having these signs are advised to do the below activities to be on the good side of Shani Dev.

How To Get Blessings From Shani Dev