Shanishchari Amavasya 2022: These 5 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Extra Careful
According to Hindu Astrology, Shanishchari Amavasya this year falls on August 27. It is the new moon of Bhadrapada month (August 12 to September 10) according to the Hindu calendar and is named ‘Shanishchari’ as it falls on Saturday (Shanishchar). The day is considered to be ruled by Shani Dev (Lord Saturn), the planet that judges everyone’s Karma. Hence, the lunar position will have an effect on every zodiac sign. However, five specific signs need to be extra careful as Shani Dev has his crooked eye on them.
However, if you are one among these signs and want to avoid the wrath of Shani Dev, then read further to know what measures you can adopt to get his grace upon you.
It is to be noted that Saturn is currently in its retrograde phase in Capricorn. While this retrograde affects Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Capricorn the most, Gemini and Libra are also affected by their rings.
Saturn has direct to these five zodiac signs and they are likely to face its rage. Therefore people having these signs are advised to do the below activities to be on the good side of Shani Dev.
How To Get Blessings From Shani Dev
- To get blessings from Shani Dev on Shanishchari Amavasya, one must take bath early in the morning and visit the Shani temple. They must offer mustard oil to the deity and can also recite Shani Chalisa for the lord.
- Light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree (Sacred Fig), Shani Dev will be impressed and shower his blessings on you.
- To get the blessings of Lord Saturn, you can also donate something made of iron, mustard oil, black clothes, urad dal, and shoes on the day of Shanishchari Amavasya.
- If you have Shani Dosha (Marked by Saturn), it is believed that reciting Sunderkand (Hindu epic) on Saturday helps get free from the bad time and retrieve blessings from the lord.