Zimbabwe Plane Crash: Indian billionaire Harpal Randhawa, 22-year-old son killed

The plane, carrying Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper

Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his 22-year-old son Amer were among six individuals who lost their lives when their private plane crashed in Zimbabwe.

The plane, carrying the six including Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper.

The mining tycoon and his son were traveling in a Cessna 206 aircraft, privately owned by RioZim. They were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident happened. The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim. All passengers and crew onboard died in the accident.

The plane experienced a technical fault, possibly resulting in a mid-air explosion, before plummeting into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

Filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, a friend of Mr Randhawa, condoled his death on X and wrote, ”I am deeply saddened with the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of Rio Zim who died in a plane crash in Zvishavane. 5 other people including his son who was also a pilot, but a passenger on this flight also died in the crash.”

