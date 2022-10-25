World’s dirtiest man dies at the age of 94

By Himanshu 0
World’s dirtiest man dies
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: An old man from Iran who is better known as ‘the dirtiest man in the world’, has died at the age of 94, said reports. He had reportedly not taken bathe for decades.

The said old man who has been identified as Amou Haji, was a single who died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, reports say.

It has been learnt that Haji had avoided showering for over 67 year  fears of “getting sick”.

Despite the old man’s fear for getting sick, it has been reported that the villagers had taken him to give him a bathing, Money Control reported quoting IRNA News Agency.

You might also like
World

US President Joe Biden hosts biggest-ever Diwali celebration at White House

World

Rishi Sunak officially becomes UK PM after meeting King Charles III

World

Cyclone Sitrang slams Bangladesh,15 people were killed

World

Singapore hikes climate target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.