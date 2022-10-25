World’s dirtiest man dies at the age of 94

New Delhi: An old man from Iran who is better known as ‘the dirtiest man in the world’, has died at the age of 94, said reports. He had reportedly not taken bathe for decades.

The said old man who has been identified as Amou Haji, was a single who died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, reports say.

It has been learnt that Haji had avoided showering for over 67 year fears of “getting sick”.

Despite the old man’s fear for getting sick, it has been reported that the villagers had taken him to give him a bathing, Money Control reported quoting IRNA News Agency.