Woman steals Rs 5 Cr from office to perform ‘black magic’ on boyfriend to have strong bond in China

Liaoning: In an amusing incident, a Chinese woman reportedly stole Rs 5,54,21,589.50 ($677,000) from her office and used it to pay for black magic on her boyfriend to maintain bond with him.

The woman, whose surname is Wang and works as a pilfering bookkeeper, in Liaoning province of northeastern China, was arrested by police for allegedly misusing the funds of her employer.

Wang’s boss, surnamed Qiao, could know about her action only in August last year and informed the police about it.

During their investigating, the officers seized a number of designer bags and clothes she bought with the stolen funds. She informed the cops that the black magic brought her good luck and preserved her relationship.

Wang began to divert the company’s money in March 2018, at which time she was on the verge of losing her boyfriend and was intent on keeping him in her affections, reported the South China Morning Post.

Desperate for solutions to her problematic love life, Wang was tempted by fortune-telling and horoscope ads online, and she developed the belief that she could rely on religious rites to realise her wishes, it added.