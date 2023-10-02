Woman gets Rs 37 lakh compensation after boss accuses her of using ‘Menopause’ as excuse

New Delhi: A woman got Rs 37 lakh as compensation after suing her boss who had accused that she used ‘Menopause’ as an excuse at work.

Ms. Karen Farquharson’s boss Jim Clark, managing director of Thistle Marine, in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire dismissed her medical problem and told her to “just get on with it,” BBC reported.

As per reports, Karen from Scotland was working at Thistle Marine, an engineering firm since 1995. In August 2021 she informed her boss that she was having menopause symptoms.

Reportedly, later in December 2022, she wanted ‘work from home’ for two days as she was suffering bleeding due to menopause. Also, there was reportedly heavy snow near her house. However, though she explained her situation, her boss dismissed her medical problem. Hence, Karen decided to sue the company.

Reportedly, during the trial her boss informed the panel that his comments were innocent and the woman was trying to get money ahead of her wedding. Yet, the panel felt that the boss did not show any empathy. Accordingly, the case went in favour of the woman and the company was asked to pay the compensation of 37,000 pounds that amounts to approximately Rs 37.5 lakh.

