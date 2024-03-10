Woman from Hyderabad found dead in Australia, police suspect foul play

Hyderabad: A young woman from Hyderabad was found dead in in Australia as her body was found in a bin on the side of a deserted road in Buckley, west of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha. Originally she is from A.S Rao Nagar, Hyderabad and was with husband Ashok Raj Varikuppala and their three-year-old son in Melbourne. They had got the Australian citizenship.

Local police suspect that the two parties involved are known to one another, and the offender may have fled overseas. Police established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook in southwestern Melbourne.

They suspect that the woman was murdered at home and her body was dumped in a bin some 82 km away.

Meanwhile, cops also suspect the role of Swetha’s husband in her death as he reportedly flew back to India recently with the couple’s son. However, further probe is underway. Police are examining both the location where Swetha’s body was found and her residence in Point Cook.