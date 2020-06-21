Bangkok: In a shocking incident a 29-year-old woman killed her father allegedly by chopping off his genitals with a bread knife.

The incident has taken place in Thailand’s Bangkok and the deceased has been identified as Kasem Bunyachon.

According to reports, the woman started to live with Kasem Bunyachon since she was 10-year-old. However, he abused her for the last 19 years, irate over which she chopped off his genitals and killed him as revenge after years of abuse.

She was arrested on June 17 after local police found CCTV footage showing her disposing the bloody knife used in the act in a supermarket bin.

Police also seized her 58-year-old father’s body from their house in Lak Si district.

While speaking about the incident, the accused woman’s mother described her ex-husband (Kasem Bunyachon) as “violent” and accused him of “immensely hurting” his daughter.

The arrested woman also said the police officers that stringent action should be taken against those who use their daughters for sexual gratification. Besides, she said that her father’s sexual exploitation had made her addicted to alcohol and drugs. However, “I slept well last night after my father’s death,” she said.