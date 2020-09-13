A sign warning people about Covid-19 is surrounded by flames during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020. - As of the late hours of August 18, the Hennessey fire has merged with at least 7 fires and is now called the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Dozens of fires are burning out of control throughout Northern California as fire resources are spread thin. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfire Death Toll Across Three West Coast States Rises to 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

WASHINGTON: Nearly 31 people have been killed and dozens of others remain missing amid unprecedented wildfires on the US West Coast.

With the blazes still spreading and many homes destroyed, Oregon’s director of emergency management said this week that the state feared a “mass fatality incident.” Three additional deaths in the state were announced after his warning, and later on Saturday, Nathan Sickler, the sheriff in Jackson County, Ore, said recovery crews had found the remains of a total of five people this week in the wreckage of the Almeda Fire.

Fires have been raging in Oregon, California and Washington for three weeks. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

Mr Trump, who is due to visit California on Monday to be briefed on the latest situation, on Saturday blamed the wildfires on poor forest management.

The smoke pollution from the wildfires has left Oregon’s largest city, Portland, with the worst air quality in the world, followed by San Francisco and Seattle,

