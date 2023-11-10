White House announces Israel agrees for 4-hour daily pause in Northern Gaza fighting

Gaza: In the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the White House has reported that Israel has agreed to implement four-hour daily pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza. The purpose of these pauses is to allow civilians to flee the conflict zone.

The announcement coincides with an aid conference for Gaza initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron appealed for Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians, emphasizing the equal worth of all lives and asserting that the fight against terrorism should adhere to rules.

Negotiations for a three-day humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza are underway concurrently with the aid conference. The proposed cease-fire is linked to the release of approximately a dozen hostages held by Hamas.

The conflict, now entering its second month, was triggered by a Hamas attack on Southern Israel on October 7. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the war has surpassed 10,500, including over 4,300 children.

In the occupied West Bank, over 160 Palestinians have lost their lives in the violence and Israeli raids. Meanwhile, in Israel, more than 1,400 people have been killed, with the majority of casualties resulting from the initial Hamas attack. Additionally, 239 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.