Govt of India provides 40MT of humanitarian assistance for flood-affected Kenya

New Delhi: Government of India on Tuesday provided 40MT of humanitarian assistance for the flood affected Kenya. The consignment consisted of essential medicines, surgical consumables etc.

Reportedly, on behalf of Government of India, the High Commissioner handed over the 2nd tranche of 40MT of humanitarian assistance to the Secretary to the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya Mercy Wanjau and CS State Department for ASALs Peninah Malonza. This is meant for the flood-affected Kenyans.

The consignment to Kenya consists of essential medicines, surgical consumables, and medical equipment required during emergency medical conditions.

Water purification tablets, bleaching powder, and disinfectant liquid have also been included considering the flood situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.