Watch: Ukrainian MP punches Russian member at Turkey summit

Advertisement

Amid war tension between Russia and Ukraine, a fight broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates after the latter tore down a Ukrainian flag at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey.

A Ukrainian Member of Parliament punched a member of the Russian team who pulled down and tore the Ukrainian flag during a conference.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday during the 61st General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

In the video shared by shared by Kyiv Post’s special correspondent, Jason Jay Smart, one can see Ukrainian MP, Oleksandr Marikovski, holding a Ukrainian flag at an international summit in Turkey, when his Russian counterpart, Valery Stavitsky, snatches the flag away from him.

Marikovski then follows Stavitsky and punches him in the face at the summit.

🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament. The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023

Oleksandr Marikovski took to Facebook after the incident, sharing a video of the fight with the caption “Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine.”