Vladimir Putin officially registers as candidate for upcoming elections

Moscow: Russia’s political leader Vladimir Putin has registered sent as a candidate for the presidential elections in March.

The political leader has led Russia since 1999 and have won four presidential poll. He has been briefly serving as prime minister in a system where opposition has become virtually non-existent.

Russia’s Central Election Commission said it had registered Putin, who nominated himself, as well as right-wing firebrand and Putin-loyalist Leonid Slutsky as candidates for the vote.

As per the official reports, the election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17. Meanwhile, following a controversial constitutional reform in 2020, Vladimir Putin could stay in power until at least 2036.

