Vivek Ramaswamy offers Rs 80 lakh per annum for nanny! Report

New Delhi: Millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking for a nanny who can take care of his two kids. The Indian-origin US president hopeful reportedly offering a salary that is equal to approximately Rs 80 lakh per annum to this candidate. Married to Apoorva T Ramaswamy, the couple has two sons.

As per the job listing on a recruitment staffing website, Mr Ramaswamy is offering a salary of $100,000 (over ₹ 80 Lakh) or more, reported NDTV.

Of course the client’s name is not listed in the advertisement, however looking at the details it points to Ramaswamy, reports say.

The candidate is reportedly required to work for 84 to 96 hours of work a week, followed by a whole week off.

The job also reportedly requires to travel almost weekly via private air travel.