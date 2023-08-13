US Billionaire spends 2 million dollar for anti-aging method, ends of complicating dating life

California: A renowned tech billionaire from California, is making headlines for his extravagant pursuit of age reversal. However, this is having a unique impact on Bryan Johnson’s dating life. Spending over $2 million annually on his age-reversal regimen, Johnson, recently revealed on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast hosted by Seven Bartlett. He revealed that his extreme health routine has made it challenging for him to find a partner who can accommodate his eccentricities.

Known for his ambitious “Project Blueprint,” Johnson claims to have lowered his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a disciplined regimen and a vegan diet. His ultimate goal is to return to the vitality of an 18-year-old.

However, Johnson’s commitment to his routine comes with unique lifestyle choices that affect his social interactions. He retires to bed by 8:30 pm, consumes all his daily calories—around 2,250—between 6 am and 11 am, spends four to five hours in concentrated thought, avoids alcohol, and ingests a remarkable 111 pills daily.

In the podcast, he stated, “In circumstances where I’ve tried to date, the first thing I do is give them a list of 10 things, like, ‘Here’s all the things you’re going to hate about me, and all the things that are going to make me an impossible partner for you.'”

One significant aspect of his routine is his focus on sleep. Johnson’s preference for optimal sleep quality means he and his partner would have separate sleeping spaces. Explaining his rationale, he mentioned, “I’ve built my life around sleep. That’s the opposite of cultural norms; most people will blow their bedtime if they want to go out with friends.”

Additionally, Johnson’s abstinence from alcohol and aversion to small talk pose further challenges to his social life, making the dating scene even more complex for him.