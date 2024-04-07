UK man stabs wife to death and chops her into over 200 pieces

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body into over 200 pieces and stored them in kitchen for a week before dumping them in a river in UK.

The accused, identified as Nicholas Metson confessed about killing his wife Holly Bramley on Friday after denying for weeks. Reportedly, Metson stabbed his wife several times in the bedroom and chopped the body in the bathroom. He then put the pieces in plastic bags and stored them in a kitchen larder.

Weeks after the incident, the accused paid his friend £50 to help him dispose of the body parts. A day after dumping the plastic bags in river, the bags were discovered floating in the Witham river by a morning walker.

Reportedly, one of the bags had a human hand and another bag had the deceased’s shaved head. A total of 224 body parts were found, while some are still missing.

The victim’s mother unveiled that the couple were married for 16 months. However, the woman suddenly went missing. On March 24, the police the couple’s home for a welfare check on Bramley after receiving distress reports. During this checking, the accused claimed himself to be a victim of domestic abuse by his wife and showed the cops a bite mark on his arm.

Later he said police that his wife had left with a women’s support group a few days before. However, he confessed his crime after weeks of interrogation.

Meanwhile, the accused is yet to reveal how and killed his wife. His lawyer, however, claimed that his diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder. This autism spectrum disorder led him to kill his wife.

