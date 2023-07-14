Two Indians get life imprisonment for murder in UK

London: Two Indian-origin teenagers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in an appalling case of mistaken identity in England. Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17 years old, attacked Ronan Kanda with a machete and a ninja sword, causing fatal injuries. The incident took place in June 2022 and has been described as an “unbelievably callous and shocking case.”

During the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Veadhesa was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years, while Shergill received a life sentence with a minimum of 16 years. Although Veadhesa was responsible for inflicting the fatal blows, Shergill was found guilty of participating in the joint enterprise of Ronan’s murder.

According to the West Midlands Police, Ronan was on his way to a friend’s house to purchase a PlayStation controller when he was chased and attacked from behind by Veadhesa. Prior to the incident, Veadhesa had acquired a Ninja sword set and a large machete, which he had purchased online. The motive behind the attack was a previous altercation between Veadhesa and one of Ronan’s friends.

Ronan, caught off guard and defenseless, called for help before collapsing on the road. Despite the immediate response by officers and medical personnel, his injuries were too severe, and he tragically passed away at the scene. The nature of the attack was described as horrific, with Ronan suffering deep wounds of 20 cm in his back and hip area, as well as a 17 cm-deep wound in his chest.