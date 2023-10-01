Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament

An explosion near Turkey's Parliament in Ankara was a "terrorist attack" that left two police officers injured.

Turkey blast

Turkey: An explosion near Turkey’s Parliament in Ankara was a “terrorist attack” that left two police officers injured, the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday as confirmed by media reports.

Two attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 09:30 (06:30 GMT) and carried out the attack, Yerlikaya added.

He said an attacker blew himself up in front of a Ministry building and another was “neutralised,” BBC reported.

The explosion happened just hours before Parliament was due to reconvene.

Media had earlier reported an explosion was heard near the Parliament, BBC reported.

There were also reports that gunfire was heard in the area, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

