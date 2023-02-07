Turkey earthquake: Miracle mother gives birth to baby amid destruction

On February 6, an earthquake struck southeast Turkey, close to the Syrian border. More than 4,300 people died, and thousands were injured. There were a lot of aftershocks, including one that was almost as strong as the first one. A miracle, on the other hand, took place amid the devastation. On the internet, a video of a member of the rescue team carrying a baby who’s had given birth inside the wreckage was posted.

The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.

May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW — Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) February 6, 2023

According to reports on social media, the video was made in Aleppo, Syria. Under the rubble of the earthquake, a Syrian woman gave birth to a child. The woman unfortunately passed away, but the moment the newborn child was saved was shared on social media.

In spite of the prolonged struggle and overwhelming magnitude, some observers suggested that the birth of the new baby might symbolise a glimmer of hope that things will improve in the future.