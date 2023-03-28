Three kids among six killed in Tennessee school shooting, female shooter shot dead

Washington: Three students and three adults were killed and several others injured in a gun attack at a school in US’ Tennessee state on Monday before the woman perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.

The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.

Local media, citing sources at the local Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reported that three children were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Nashville police said they had “engaged” the shooter, who is now dead.

Later, Nashville police said in a briefing that six people have been killed – three children and three adults – and there are no additional victims. No additional details were provided.

The shooter was a female, the police said, and believed to be in her teens. Her name has not been released. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, they said.

The police said that they first received reports of an active shooter at 10.13 a.m. (local time, 8.43 p.m. IST), engaged with the shooter in a “lobby-like area” on the school’s second floor and managed to neutralise her by 10.27 a.m. local time.

According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.