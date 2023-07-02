Thousands stranded on Nepal highway as landslide blocks road

Chitwan (Nepal) (ANI): Around thousands of passengers got stranded alongside the Prithvi Highway in Nepal as the Narayanghat-Mugling road section got blocked due to a landslide.

As per reports, the landslide occurred and created a long queue of vehicles on the highway. Passengers stranded for about 24 hours sat alongside the road waiting for roads to reopen and head to their destination.

Local police had blocked the road section at various places to avoid overcrowding at the exit points of the highways. As per information shared by one of the stranded passengers, the buses stopped at various locations as the incident took place.

In about 8 hours, they barely travelled 50 kilometres. The Police had blocked the vehicles headed for the Mugling-Narayanghat section to avoid congestion along the path.

The blocked road section leads to the centre point of Bharatpur which works as the centre hub for road transport. Notably, some of the people walked towards their destination as the road was closed for two days.