This country legalizes weed, allows adults to carry up to 25g of cannabis

Germany: In recent news, Germany has officially legalized carrying recreational cannabis or ‘weed’. Under this new law, adults will be allowed to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis. Apart from which, they will also be allowed to grow up to three plants of marijuana at home.

With this, Germany has become the largest EU country to legalize the use of weed. The other European countries who allow lenient usage of cannabis include Malta and Luxembourg.

This decision was taken despite numerous objections from opposition politicians and medical organizations.

In effect from July 1, Germany will allow the legal acquiring of weed through official “cannabis clubs” present in the country. It is important to mention that these clubs can have up to 500 members. Further, they will be allowed to distribute up to 50 grams of weed per person on a monthly basis.

Notably, the first plan to sell weed through the licensed shops was cancelled after opposition faced from EU. Now, health experts warn that heightened consumption of weed among youths can cause health risks such as nervous system issues, psychosis, and even schizophrenia.

In view of the same, the German Government plans to set up multiple support programs and awareness campaigns.

Meanwhile Netherlands, known for its leniency with weed or cannabis, recently undertook stricter steps to reduce cannabis tourism.

