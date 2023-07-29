Third Indian-American joins 2024 US Presidential Race on Republican ticket

Washington: Hirsh Vardhan Singh, a 38-year-old aerospace engineer, has declared his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential race, becoming the third Indian-American in the race. The announcement comes following the entries of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy into the race.

In a video message shared on Twitter on Thursday, Singh introduced himself as a lifelong Republican and highlighted his stance as an “America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative.” He also mentioned his previous efforts in restoring the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party, starting in 2017.

Singh’s political journey includes an unsuccessful bid for the US Senate in 2020, making this his fourth attempt to secure public office. In his recent video message, he emphasized the threats posed by the corruption of big tech and big pharma, as well as an attack on American family values, parental rights, and open debate.

Although Singh praised former President Donald Trump as the “greatest president of my lifetime,” he asserted that “America needs more.” He called for a departure from the politics of a bygone era and branded himself as the “only pure blood candidate for the President,” highlighting that he never yielded to the Covid vaccinations.

Singh joins a competitive field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination, including Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ramaswamy, Haley, Senator Tim Scott, and businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley.

Recent polling by Morning Consult showed Trump leading with 59 percent support among voters, followed by DeSantis with 16 percent, Ramaswamy with 8 percent, Pence with 6 percent, and Scott with 2 percent.