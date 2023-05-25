The sword of Tipu Sultan sold for Rs 143 crore at auction in London, breaks record

New Delhi: The famous ‘Sword of Tipu Sultan’, the bedchamber sword has reportedly been sold for 14 million pounds at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale.

Tipu Sultan’s bedchamber sword has been sold for 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 143 crore) at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale, an auction house in London.

“This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer, reported ABP Live.

The sword of of Tipu Sultan bears much historic importance. As per reports, the same was retrieved by the British troops from the bedchamber of erstwhile Mysore Ruler Tipu Sultan in the year 1799.

This was following the defeat of the Sultan in a war against the British rulers. It was picked from the Mysore lion’s palace in Seringapatam. The blade is inscribed with the words, “The Sword of the Ruler.”

