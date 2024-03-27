Thailand passes bill to legalize same-sex marriage!

New Delhi: Thailand has reportedly passed a bill to legalize same-sex marriage. The House of Representatives in the country reportedly voted to legalize same-sex marriage on Wednesday.

This makes Thailand the third country in Asia to guarantee equal marital status after Taiwan and Nepal.

Following the spread of the news, many same-sex couples in the country celebrated this as a big win. Reportedly the majority of the members voted in favour while only 10 members voted against the bill.

A same sex couple Freen and Becky celebrated the big news. An X post by user PoeticallyShipping said that Freen and Becky ‘just wanted the world to see that “love is love” and that “their love is normal” and now they can finally say their personal world does.”

“…And both Freen and Becky are very excited about it,” the caption of the post reads.