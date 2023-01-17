Temperature in world’s coldest city which is in Russia drops as low as -50 degrees Celsius

Temperatures in the world’s coldest city have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures fell to minus 50 degrees Celsius this week in Yakutsk region of Russia located in Siberia which is known as the coldest place on earth.

Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40. However, this week, the city broke all the records, as the temperature plunged the -50 degrees mark.

Residents say that one can’t fight against it. People have to adjust and dress accordingly, or suffer. They added that the brain prepares you for the cold and it seems normal automatically.

People sell frozen fish at a market without the need for a fridge or freezer.

A vendor from the open market said that layering is the key to staying warm. One has to dress up in layers, ‘like a cabbage’.