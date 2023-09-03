Taiwan braces for Typhoon Haikui: Domestic flights cancelled, evacuations underway

Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Haikui is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the southern and eastern parts of the island. This led to the cancellation of domestic flights and the evacuation of nearly 3,000 people.

Typhoon Haikui is predicted to make landfall in the remote and sparsely populated southeastern region of Taiwan on Sunday afternoon. In response, many counties and cities in the eastern and southern areas have cancelled classes and declared the day off for workers as a precaution.

Compared to Typhoon Saola, which recently struck Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, Haikui is a less powerful storm. It is anticipated to be classified as a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it reaches Taiwan, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

To ensure the safety of residents, Taiwan’s government has already evacuated 2,868 individuals from mainly affected areas in the south and east.

Both Taiwan’s major domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, have cancelled all Sunday flights, and ferry services to offshore islands have also been halted. Although there have been some disruptions to international flights, only 25 were cancelled for Sunday.

In preparation for potential flooding and the need for evacuations, the military has mobilised soldiers and equipment.

Typhoon Haikui is projected to move across the Taiwan Strait into China following its pass over southern Taiwan.