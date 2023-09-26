Strong 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Tuesday.

By IANS 0
Earthquake in Indonesia
Image credit: IANS

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province on Tuesday, but did not trigger giant waves, authorities said.

The country’s weather agency had earlier released the earthquake’s magnitude of 6.3 before they revised it, reports Xinhua news.

The quake occurred at 8.39 a.m., with its epicenter being at 40 km southeast of Kepulauan Talaud district and a depth of 109 km, it said.

The weather agency did not issue tsunami warning as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves.

Also Read: Experts Say ‘Disease X’ Is On Its Way, Could Kill At Least 50 Million People

You might also like

Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov appears in video conference despite…

Fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh kills 20, injures over 290

Experts say ‘Disease X’ is on its way, could kill at least 50 million…

Record-Breaking 90,000 student visas issued by the US in India within 3 months

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans