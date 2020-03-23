srilanka helps india
Image Credit: IANS

Sri Lanka to contribute to SAARC emergency fund proposed by Modi

By IANS

Colombo: Sri Lanka will contribute to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the South Asian region, a Minister said.

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardane told the Daily Mirror newspaper on Sunday that the amount would be announced soon following a Cabinet decision.

He said Sri Lanka had communicated this to New Delhi.

Related News

Trump activates National Guard in 3 hardest-hit states

Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as South Africa cricket…

No instruction manual for Amazon in COVID-19 times: Bezos

Juve star Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

“We will announce the amount soon. The Cabinet has to do decide it,” Gunawardane added.

On March 15 month, Modi had arranged a video-conference with the leaders of the SAARC member nations over the pandemic.

India has pledged $10 million, Bangladesh $1.5 million, Nepal $1 million, Afghanistan $1 million, the Maldives $200,000 and Bhutan $100,000.

You might also like
World

Trump activates National Guard in 3 hardest-hit states

Entertainment

Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as South Africa cricket team in Lucknow: Report

World

No instruction manual for Amazon in COVID-19 times: Bezos

World

Juve star Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.