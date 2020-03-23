Sri Lanka to contribute to SAARC emergency fund proposed by Modi

Sri Lanka to contribute to SAARC emergency fund proposed by Modi

Colombo: Sri Lanka will contribute to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the South Asian region, a Minister said.

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardane told the Daily Mirror newspaper on Sunday that the amount would be announced soon following a Cabinet decision.

He said Sri Lanka had communicated this to New Delhi.

“We will announce the amount soon. The Cabinet has to do decide it,” Gunawardane added.

On March 15 month, Modi had arranged a video-conference with the leaders of the SAARC member nations over the pandemic.

India has pledged $10 million, Bangladesh $1.5 million, Nepal $1 million, Afghanistan $1 million, the Maldives $200,000 and Bhutan $100,000.