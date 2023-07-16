South Korea to Provide Ukraine with Mine Detectors and Demining Equipment

Seoul: South Korea has pledged to supply Ukraine with additional mine detectors and demining equipment as part of its assistance package to support the war-torn nation, according to a presidential official on Sunday.

During a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, both leaders agreed to implement the “Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative,” which encompasses security, humanitarian, and reconstruction aid, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

The initiative consists of nine pillars, each focusing on a specific type of assistance. Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo stated that one of these pillars includes the provision of extra safety equipment, specifically mine detectors and demining equipment. Kim emphasized the urgent need for such supplies in Ukraine.

Kim further elaborated, saying, “We will expand military supply support and establish long-term cooperation in defense projects between South Korea and Ukraine.”

In addition to security aid, Ukraine requested South Korean investment in the construction of rechargeable battery and electric vehicle plants, signaling a desire for economic collaboration between the two countries.

President Yoon’s visit to Ukraine was a surprise addition to his recent two-nation tour, which previously took him to Lithuania and Poland last week. The journey from Poland to Ukraine and back lasted approximately 14 and 13 hours, respectively, involving air, land, and train travel. Despite the short duration of his stay in Ukraine, President Yoon managed to discuss crucial matters with President Zelensky.

The South Korean government’s commitment to assisting Ukraine reflects its dedication to promoting peace and stability in the region and supporting Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery efforts.