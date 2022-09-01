Saudi Arabia teror sponsores
Image credit- IANS

Saudi Arabia lists 5 Yemenis as terror sponsors

By IANS 22 0

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has listed five Yemeni nationals as sponsors of terrorism for their alleged involvement in activities supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Saudi Presidency of State Security on Wednesday accused them of violating the kingdom’s law on combating terrorism crimes and its financing, reports Xinhua news agency.

All their assets in Saudi Arbia shall be frozen, and individuals and organisations in the kingdom will avoid any direct or indirect transactions with them, it added.

The five re accused of criminal offences that include trafficking Iranian weapons to Yemen, receiving training in Iran, and handling drone and missile operations.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition against the Houthi militia in Yemen since 2015.

You might also like
World

15 unidentified bodies found in Libya mass graves

World

Canadian PM announces 2 new cabinet ministers

World

Trump’s Truth Social app fails to get Google nod to arrive on Play Store

World

Indian American charged with hate crime against another Indian American

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.