Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed!

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, reports Reuters quoting TASS news agency, ANI wrote in a X post today.

Reportedly, the crash took place in between Moscow and St. Petersburg. There were 9 other passengers in the aircraft.