Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed!

Reportedly, the crash took place in between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

New Delhi: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died following the crash of a private jet where he was onboard. ANI tweeted about it on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow today.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, reports Reuters quoting  TASS news agency, ANI wrote in a X post today.

Reportedly, the crash took place in between Moscow and St. Petersburg. There were 9 other passengers in the aircraft.

