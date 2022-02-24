Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 7 killed, 9 wounded in Russian shelling

Kyiv: At least 7 people have been killed, and nine others wounded by Russian shelling,informed Ukraine.

“We are on our land and will not surrender it together to victory!” Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny said.

The Russian defence ministry said it has destroyed air bases, air defences in Ukraine with precision weapons.

Ukraine official informed that hundreds of Ukrainian service members believed to have been killed in the attack, WSJ reported.

Ukraine claims that it has downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country. “According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine to protect the Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president has also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Moscow’s Ukraine operation.