Russia accuses Ukraine of downing plane!, watch

New Delhi: A Russian military transport plane has allegedly been shot down in which as many as 74 persons have been killed. As reported by ABC News, the Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down the plane.

Reports also suggest that among the 74 people aboard the plane included 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The video of the plane crash is making the rounds on social media.

A X user named Igor Sushko shared a video and wrote in the caption, “Ukrainian Armed Forces sources confirm the shooting down of a Russian IL-76 military plane transporting S-300 missiles over Belgorod region in Russia.”

Watch the video here: