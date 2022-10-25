Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian origin PM to rule Britain, know more about him

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister on Sunday. He won the race after gathering almost 200 public nomination from Tory lawmakers. Sunak was born in Southampton of United Kingdom into an Indian family. He replaced Liz Truss and became the first British-Asian Prime Minister of UK.

Since childhood, Sunak has lived all his life in United Kingdom. His parents also worked in UK but his grandparents are from Punjab province, British India, and migrated from East Africa with their families to the U.K. He studied in Stanford University and is also an alumni of Oxford University.

In 2009 in the month of August, he married to Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys. They have two daughters named Anoushka and Krishna.

He was first elected as Member of Parliament in Richmond, Yorkshire in the year 2015. He made history by becoming the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important position in UK Cabinet in the year 2020. Sunak became the Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ resignation just 44 days after taking office.

In the House of Commons Sunak is said to be the richest man. As per reports, his wife Akshata with assets worth £430 million is claimed to be wealthier than British Queen Elizabeth II. Rishi Sunak is believed to be richest politician of United Kingdom. Few reports claim that Sunak along with his wife has a net worth of £730 million.

The New Prime Minister of UK wants to change the UK-India relationship by making it more accessible for students and companies of the two countries.

As soon as Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister of UK, congratulatory messages overflowed from all across the world. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated UK’s next Prime Minister, the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, in a tweet, saying, “I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2023.”

Tory MPs at Conservative Party headquarters were seen exchanging hugs and handshakes while former Prime Minister Liz Truss, also congratulated Sunak for succeeding her as leader of the Conservative Party.