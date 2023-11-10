Putin pardons killer who raped, stabbed ex-girlfriend more than 100 times: Report

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a barbarous murder was freed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, say reports. As per the reports, Putin pardoned the man who raped and stabbed his girlfriend more than hundred times. The accused was then sentenced to 17 years of jail term for this brutal murder.

However, reportedly Putin pardoned him in exchange for him serving a stint in the war against Ukraine.

Identified as Vladislav Kanyus the accused had been awarded 17 years prison term in the charge of killing Vera Pekhteleva, a 23 year old student and girlfriend of the accused in 2020.

He reportedly tortured her for hours raping and the strangling her. The murder made headlines then as a neighbour reportedly called Police several times after hearing scream of the victim. Police assured they were on their way, but never came.

The victim was found with more than 110 bruises and knife wounds on her body.

Kanyus reportedly returned home from the battlefield in early September and has been free to live his life with no restrictions, the Dailybeast reported.