Prince Harry accuses Future King William attacked him in argument about Meghan Markle

In a shocking revelation, Prince Harry have accused Prince of Wales William physically attacked him in an argument about former’s wife Meghan Markle, in his autobiography “Spare” which is set to published on January 10.

In his autobiography “Spare”, Prince Harry tells how William described Meghan as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during the argument at his London home in 2019. Harry claims William was simply repeating what the media had been saying about Meghan.

The fight between the brothers escalated when “Prince William grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor”, Prince Harry remembers.

According to Page Six, citing The Guardian, Prince Harry landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under his back and got bruises, he laid there for a moment, dazed, then got to his feet and told Prince William to get out.

The tension between the brothers started since Harry and Meghan decided to quit their royal duties in 2020 and decided to move to California.

Harry claims that after leaving, William came back looking sorry and apologised.

Harry writes in the book that William asked him not to tell Meghan about the incident. Even though Harry didn’t immediately inform his wife about it, he called his therapist to speak about it.