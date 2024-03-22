PM Modi conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour

New Delhi: Bhutan conferred its highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, making him the first foreign head of a government to receive the kingdom’s highest civilian honour.

He was presented the award by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as he landed in the country on a two-day official state visit amidst a rousing welcome and warm reception.

Dedicating the award to 140 crore Indians, PM Modi wrote on X: “Honoured to be conferred with ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians”

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan. Since its institution, the award has been conferred upon only four people.

Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.